From the July 29, 1954 News Record:
Following an extensive amount of redecorating, remodeling and restocking, the grand opening of the Electric Sales and Service store will be held tomorrow, it was announced by Dallas Stimson, owner. Kelvinator ranges, freezers and laundry equipment will be demonstrated by Miss Eleanore Bieler, factory trained representative starting at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend and hear these beneficial demonstrations. Door prizes will also be given away during the day.
