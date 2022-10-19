From the Oct. 12, 1977 News Record:
Ten rapes were reported in Campbell County last year and a police detective thinks 15 to 20 times that amount are untold — 150 to 200 rapes. The amount would be well above statistics for the country which estimate unreported rapes are 3 1/2 to 9 times those reported. Indicators of the numbers of unreported rapes or other sexual assaults, police Det. Mel Maritz contended. He was guest speaker at a recent Business and Professional Womens club meeting in Gillette. Also discussing the topic were police juvenile officer Tom McIntyre and Maggie Reed, who was connected with the Hot Line Program in Salt Lake City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.