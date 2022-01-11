From the Jan. 4, 1940 News Record:
Heavy fog with resulting poor visibility and icy pavements were the cause of two wrecks in this community yesterday. A CCC truck with a driver and companion and a truck driven by Ralph Hubbard collided almost head-on about 11 o’clock, 4 miles west of Gillette on the Echeta Road. No one was injured. It is said the front wheels and axle were stripped from the CCC truck, the other machine, which was owned by Chili Pearson, veered off the road, struck a culvert and overturned. In another accident, Gene Jenson is a patient in the McHenry hospital, having received cuts and bruises about the face and head in an accident near the experimental farm. Mr. Jenson, who was driving a car with a trailer in the rear, slid into a truck belonging to W.A. Sinclair, which had decreased its speed on the icy road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.