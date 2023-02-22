From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
The recent application for city delivery of mail in Gillette has been disapproved by the regional postal authorities at Denver, Colorado, it was announced Tuesday by Postmaster E.O. Knapp. The present train arrival times in Gillette was given as one reason for the decision. It was officially felt that the time of mail delivery was too long between the afternoon arrival by train and the actual delivery the following morning. A survey of present boxholders revealed that less than 50 percent would give up their boxes and apply for city delivery. This was no doubt another reason for the official disapproval, Knapp observed. However, the question was left open for another survey when the train time arrivals might change, he said.
