From the Jan. 7, 1960 News Record:
The completion of a new deputy game warden station here has been announced by S.J. Jiacoletti, state game and fish commissioner. Final inspection of the new station by a game and fish department engineer was made last week. The frame office-residence was constructed by the commission to replace the old warden station in Gillette which was too small to adequately serve department requirements. Plans now are to sell the old station in the near future.
