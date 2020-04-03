Farmers and stockmen are urged to attend the lamb feeding program which is scheduled to be held at the Gillette Experiment farm on Thursday. A 100-day experiment has just been completed in feeding three lots of lambs for the comparative feeding value of different kinds of hay. Lot one was fed alfalfa hay, lot two Sudan grass hay and lot three crested wheat grass hay. The results of this experiment, which show that small lambs may be fed profitably on a dry farm, should be of value to the farmer and sheepman who have to feed their flocks during the winter.
