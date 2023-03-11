From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
With the completion and opening of two new elementary school buildings by next fall, the double sessions in grades one through three will be discontinued, the Campbell County school board was told in their regular meeting last Tuesday, Supt. J.O. Reed reported. The announcement was included in the plans for the 1971-72 school year, but the language was couched with conditions, such as: “Barring an influx of pupils, all schools would operate on a normal school day basis (next year).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.