From the Aug. 13, 1996 News Record:
Gillette Campus will show off its newly remodeled digs Thursday. An open house is from 5:30-8 p.m. at the newly remodeled annexes behind the main campus on Eighth Street. The ribbon cutting is at 5:30 p.m. Gillette Campus has centralized many of its services in three of the modulars. The newly remodeled annexes now house customer service, distance learning programs, Regis University, the campus operator, academic advising, the business office, campus director, financial aid and registration. The college spent $41,000 — including $15,000 from the county — remodeling the modulars, said Assistant Dean Ron Moss. A fourth modular just became vacant and three others will be available by May 1997.
