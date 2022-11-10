From the Nov. 3, 1977 News Record:
A large increase in the number of bicycles stolen in Gillette has been reported by the police department, with 20 bicycles taken in the past 1 1/2 to 2 months. Police Juvenile Officer Tom McIntyre said usually only five or ten bikes would be stolen in that time period. He attributed the increase in part to the beginning of the school year. Of the 20 bikes stolen, valued at over $1,000, only two have been recovered. One bicycle at the police department remains unclaimed.
