The Parco Brick Co., under the management of W. G. Buckles, is running at full capacity. This new industry recently established at Parco has a kiln capacity of 200,000 bricks. Natural gas is used for fuel and the most modern equipment available is being used. They have already procured several large contacts in the state, with several more pending. At the present time, they are employing 25 men. This plant boasts of being about to turn out a greater variety of colors in the finished brick than any other plant in the country, which is due to the unusual deposits of clay and the processes adopted. It is the only brick plant in the state that produces the finished product.
