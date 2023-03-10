From the March 8, 1938 News Record:
From an ad: Announcement! Mr. and Mrs. Bob Johnson wish to announce that the Ace Cafe and Hotel is under their ownership again. The same courteous treatment and good foods will be served as before. The Ace Hotel and Cafe will be under the direct management of Mrs. Ruth A. Tyler, who has had years of experience in the hotel and cafe business. Try her good meals and clean rooms at popular prices! Thanks, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Johnson.
