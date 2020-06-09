A letter was received by The News Record from Pfc. Norman R. Turnbough, son of Mrs. Owen Goerke of Gillette. He sent some pictures of guns in his outfit and an ant hill. He wrote of reading in the county agent’s column about the destruction of grass by prairie dogs and ants. The ant hill he had pictured was enclosed by a wire fence, which Turnbough said the Germans used to protect the ants. He is in a 280 mm artillery outfit and has been in Germany since last October. The large guns are part of the atomic artillery units recently made up by the Army.
