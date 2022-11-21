From the Nov. 20, 1958 News Record:
Although a cold and wintry night, the enthusiasm of local Masons was not deterred as over two hundred members and their wives attended a dinner and program Saturday night at the Legion hall in observance of the 50th anniversary of the founding of Gillette lodge No. 28, A.F. & A.M. Following the dinner, Al Harding of Moorcroft, grand lecturer of the Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M. of Wyoming and featured speaker of the evening, spoke on Masonry and government.
