From the Dec. 5, 1996 News Record:
The city has agreed to allow two modular classrooms to remain at Twin Spruce Junior High School, but only when they meet certain conditions. The school district moved two of the 27-year-old modular units next to the school on Seventh Street to ease classroom crowding. Principal David Foreman said he has 215 more students now than he did just six years ago. But city council members worried because the units sit too close to property lines, may be up too high on cement blocks, aren't up to Uniform Building Codes and just plain look bad. City and school officials met Tuesday to discuss the modulars, and came away with an agreement to allow the two modulars to stay if the council's requirements on health, safety, setbacks and appearance are met.
