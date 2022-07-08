From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
Forty merchants of Gillette will participate in Lucky Dollar Days from July 14 through July 19 with fun and valuable gifts available to all, it was announced by R.E. Morrissey, chairman of the Merchants committee of the Campbell County is sponsoring the July event. This is the second of three events which the committee is sponsoring this summer for those who trade in Gillette with the participating merchants. There will be 40 lucky dollar bills released to the participating merchants on July 14. Persons receiving any one of them can take them to a merchant and receive a $5 prize. Merchants will be displaying their lucky number in their place of business all during the week.
