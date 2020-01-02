Only three counties, Washakie, Weston and Teton, have fewer “contributions” of me in the state penitentiary in Rawlins than has Campbell County, according to statistic s given out this week by Miss Amy Abbot, secretary of the Wyoming Board of Charities and Reform, in charge of all of the state’s penal institutions. At the penitentiary at this time are three from Campbell County and the same number from Niobrara County, Weston and Waskakie each have one representative. Teton is the only county not represented. Laramie County heads the list with 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.