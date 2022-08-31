From the Aug. 25, 1977 News Record:
The scheduled visit to Gillette by Walter Cronkite has been cancelled. Marcia McGuiness, a CBS producer in New York, said Thursday morning that "the whole thing just fell through." Cronkite had been slated to come to Gillette as one of a series of stops for film footage as part of a three-hour energy special to be aired in early September. Originally, the famous television newsman had planned to travel to the AMAX Belle Ayre Mine southeast of Gillette to film the lead-in for the coal section of the report.
