From the Sept. 11, 1924 Campbell County Record:
McDonough’s sage brushers met their Waterloo when they crossed bats with Gillette’s best last Sunday afternoon. The score was 7 to 3. The Basin boys put up a good game, but a little short of teamwork to hold the locals in place. Manager McDonough had not returned from his visit east, and his absence may have had something to do with them losing. The return game will be played at the Kirch ranch at Maysdorf, 20 miles south of Gillette next Sunday afternoon. Editor McDonough is back and we can look for a stiffer game.
