Dr. J.C. McHenry, Democratic state central committeeman from Campbell county, stated last night in an interview with a News Record representative that he was giving consideration to making the race of Representative in the United States' Congress. It was learned that during the past few days Dr. McHenry has received numerous requests from various parts of the state that he make the race. Although he would not make a definite statement, he gave every indication yesterday that he is giving the idea serious consideration.
