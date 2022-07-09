From the July 6, 1977 News Record:
The first degree murder trial of Jessie Collins, 42, charged in the shooting deaths of two Campbell County ranchers, has been postponed until Aug. 29. The trial had been scheduled for July 19. District Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. granted the continuance asked by the defendant because Collins’ attorney, L.W. “Biff” Hawkey, was removed from the case. A new lawyer would need more time to prepare a defense. Collins is charged with shooting Jack Putnam, 54, in a Reno Junction bar last January when Putnam tried to intervene in a dispute involving Collins and two women. Harry Reno, 41, allegedly was shot by the gunman as he swung a pool cue at Collins following the first shooting.
