From the Oct. 13, 1927 News Record:
Due to the inability of Roy Westley, crops and soil specialist of the University, to visit this county again this fall, final inspection of the potato fields was made this week by John Neale and county agent Myers. Certified potatoes being produced in this county this year are all the Irish Cobbler variety, and while the season has not been altogether favorable, yields are reported as being satisfactory while the quality of the tubers is excellent. Acreage devoted to the growing of certified spuds and the growers in this county are as follows: Joe Harrod, 14 acres; Ed Harrod, 3 acres; Erwin House, 3 acres; Fred Irwin, 2 acres; Charlie Reed of Wild Cat, 3 acres; Floyd Tharp, 1 acre; H.J. Jones, 1 acre; W.H. Jarrett of Maysdorf, 1 acre; Oral Hardin of Savageton, 1 acre; O.P. Gregorsen, 1 1/2 acres. Campbell County is admirably suited to the growing of seed potatoes, climatic conditions as well as the soil in most parts of the county seem to be just right for the production of good potatoes, and now that a number of growers are producing certified seed, the question of securing good seed is one that need not worry anyone who desires to enter into this line of endeavor.
