Tuesday arrangements were made for a county-wide youth discussion meeting to be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the high school. The plans were formulated by a committee composed of Mrs. Charles Cook, Mrs. Jesse Speilman and the Rev. S.C. Ryland at a meeting in the office of County Agent B.C. Kohrs. Delegates will be invited to participate from all types of organizations in the county and it was recommended by the committee that discussion cover the religious, occupational and social problems confronting the youth of the county. LeRoy Webster was chosen as chairman for the meeting.
