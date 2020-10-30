Due to a misunderstanding, it was announced that the big Poultry Special being operated by the Burlington in cooperation with the various state universities, would visit Gillette on Sunday, Nov. 13. Later information from those in charge of the train states that the Poultry Special will be in Gillette on Monday morning, and plans are being made to hold a big meeting here at that time. Under the present arrangements, the program calls for a meeting at the Rex Theatre at nine o'clock Monday morning. The program being put on at that time will last about an hour, and will be followed by an inspection of the exhibits in the 10 cars making up the special train that will visit this city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.