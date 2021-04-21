Rates for electric current, embracing light, power and heat, will be reduced in Gillette, effective with the June 1 billing for current used during the month of May. Formal action by the city council in adopting an ordinance providing for the new reduced rates is still necessary to bring to fruition a saving to the citizens of Gillette which has been strenuously advocated by The News Record for the past several years. Decision to cut rates charged for current here followed a meeting of the city council held yesterday afternoon and attended by officials of the Homestake Mining Co. and the Wyodak Coal and Manfacturing Co. The latter concern supplies Gillette with electric energy at wholesale rates.gha
