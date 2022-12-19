From the Dec. 10, 1996 News Record:
Cheri worries about getting AIDS. She's 17 and about three months pregnant. Her boyfriend is in the U.S. Army. "You've got to worry about it," she said. She and her boyfriend have both tested negative for AIDS. "We talk about it a lot," Cheri said. Even though her boyfriend tells her he'll be monogamous, Cheri said she'll continue to be tested. Cheri was among about 60 Campbell County High School students who listened Monday as Mike Johnson talked about having AIDS. Johnson's presentations throughout the community this week were sponsored by the Campbell County HIV/AIDS Prevention and Community Planning Group. "I will likely die of this idiotic disease sometime in the next year because nobody got in my face when I was your age," he told them.
