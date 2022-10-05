From the Oct. 1, 1996 News Record:
After 15 bumpy months, SkyWest Airlines' last flight left Gillette Monday afternoon, but economic development officials hope they'll be able to bring the airline back. Campbell County Economic Development Director Susan Bigelow and Sweetwater County Economic Development representative Den Costantino hope to lure the airline back with a Gillette-Rock Springs-Salt Lake City flight plan. After 15 months of disappointing ticket sales in the Gillette market, SkyWest pulled out saying there weren't enough passengers to make it work. "The only complaint I've heard about SkyWest is they're leaving," Bigelow said. "We want to help them continue to think about us."
