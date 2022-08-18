From the Aug. 21, 1996 News Record:
In the end, it was Mike Enzi's hometown votes — delayed literally until the eleventh hour by a computer glitch — that put the Gillette legislator over the top for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. Enzi narrowly beat Casper doctor John Barrasso with 27,046 votes, 32 percent of those cast, to Barrasso's 30 percent, or 24,928 votes — an unofficial margin of only 2,118 votes. That was the biggest gap of the evening between Enzi and Barrasso. The lead changed hands several times as vote tallies came in as the two pulled away from the rest of the field early. For the last hour, results only trickled in until Campbell County's results were finally recounted, giving Enzi the victory. "Boy, am I glad to be from Campbell County and from the State of Wyoming," Enzi told his cheering supporters at the Cam-plex Heritage Center when he was declared the winner.
