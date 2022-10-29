From the Oct. 31, 1977 News Record:
The third murder trial to be held in Campbell County in less than a year will begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Craig C. Jerrell, 18, Panama City Fla., will face a second-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of 42-year-old Zack Morgan Wilson of Buffalo. Earlier in the year, Gary Lynn Elam, Gillette, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his estranged wife’s lover, Eric Tacorante. And less than two months ago, another Campbell County man, Jessie Collins, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two area ranchers, Jack Putnam and Harry Reno.
