From the Dec. 15, 1996 News Record:
Chris Clark, 13, could go without Christmas this year. He's already got his wish: a refrigerated ice rink in Gillette. Clark is one of 125 young ice hockey players who've been able to practice in the new Ice Arena this past week. The facility will open to the public for the first time Friday, culminating thousands of volunteer hours and months of preparation. "It's kind of like Christmas. I could even go without Christmas this year because we have this," said Clark, who will suit up as goalie for a peewee hockey team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.