From the Jan. 7, 1960 News Record:
A trailer house fire at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 2, resulted in the complete loss of the trailer, and personal possessions, including clothing, of a family of eight, according to Charley Tyrrell, fire chief. The 50-foot trailer belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Byron Roan of Denver, and was parked at the Jack Sinclair trailer court just outside city limits. The trailer was completely destroyed, and at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, the fire truck made a second call at the trailer, as some of the insulation was still smoldering. Roan reported the trailer was insured, but not the contents. Churches, organizations, merchants and residents of the area have been very generous in donating to the Byron Roan family.
