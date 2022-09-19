From the Sept. 18, 1958 News Record:
A plugged sewer in Gillette gave up among other things, an old fashioned wedding band which stuck to the clean-out auger as it was retracted from the pipe. A thorough cleaning of the old ring revealed it to be of 18 karat gold, which is not a familiar designation now days. The ring was found in a sewer line located between Ross and Warren Avenues. It may be obtained from Eugene Warlow, city employee, when properly identified.
