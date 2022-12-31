From the Dec. 19, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Saturday night incident at a county bar that left one man seriously injured. Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky said Floyd Drube, age and address unknown, was injured at the Ketch Pen, but details of how the man suffered the head injury were not clear. Drube was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital following the incident, believed to have been a fight, then transferred to Casper for further treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.