From the March 13, 1936 News Record:
Despite a double postponement, this year’s Seed and Poultry show, which opened yesterday morning at the county fair building, has more entries than last year’s event. According to County Agent F.E. Dominy, secretary of the show, at five o’clock last evening there were 125 entires in the seed division and 150 poultry entries. In addition, there are a number of interesting commercial displays and booths in which are exhibited work of students of the grade and high schools. The state experiment farm and the county agent’s office are also represented by exhibits. The high school band, under the direction of Frederick Bond, will play during the noon hours today and tomorrow.
