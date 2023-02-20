From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
The Boy Scouts of troop No. 65 will sponsor their annual Sweetheart Ball on Saturday night at the American Legion hall, it was announced this week by Scoutmaster Perry Hummel. All net profits will go into the troop's treasury for use in furthering Boy Scout activities of the unit. Advance sale of tickets are being made this week by troop members. The public's support is asked and appreciated, it was said.
