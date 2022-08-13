From the Aug. 5, 1996 News Record:
Nobody ever expects a skunk to be sitting in her living room first thing in the morning. And although Rachel Fulkerson has seen skunks around her ranch on Highway 14-16 near the Campbell County Airport before, she never dreamed she’d find one in the house. But last week, she got a rude awakening. Fulkerson came home from doing chores on Tuesday to find her poodle Wendy barking wildly. “I called for her to stop barking and then I saw this skunk, sitting right in my living room!” Fulkerson said. Fulkerson left the screen door open that morning so the dogs could come and go as they pleased, apparently the skunk thought it could too. “It scared the dickens out of me,” Fulkerson said. After making it through a few rooms, the skunk darted back out the door.
