From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
The Campbell County SnoGoers, who are planning their first overnight trip this weekend at Bear Lodge, will hopefully not have to use their newly constructed emergency rescue sled. It will be taken on its first outing Saturday. The sled was a product of the work by the Activities and Safety committees of the group. Jim Record engineered the project completed this week at the Wolff Auto Parts shop. Group members donated their efforts in cutting, welding and riveting of metal and wood, and Gary Decker, club president, is completing the painting and lettering. The sled will be donated to community use along with such snow machines as necessary to pull it if and when the need arises, Decker said.
