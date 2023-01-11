From the Jan. 22, 1938 News Record:
A sensational new development in the washing machine industry has been announced recently. This new machine is displayed at the local Gamble store, it was learned from Bend D. Lindsey, owner of the store. This new Coronado Water Flex is the result of many years of scientific research by the Birdsell Manufacturing company, who have been creating fine machinery for 82 years. It is claimed that without the agitator to beat out the dirt, this gentle, yet thorough, cleansing method leaves dainty laces, lingerie or linens, as well as blankets and heavy garments soft and clean, removing all dirt completely without harm to the clothes.
