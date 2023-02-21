From the Feb. 25, 1960 News Record:
Herbert Reynolds of Rockypoint was reported to have been severely injured last Saturday when he was kicked in the face by a horse. He was hauling logs to the sawmill when the accident happened. He was taken immediately to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital but released on Sunday and taken to the DePaul Hospital at Cheyenne where he will undergo surgery. He is employed by Calvin Sams at Rockypoint.
