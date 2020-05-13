From the May 6, 1936 News Record:
Gillette was practically assured a lighted athletic field last night by the action of the school board of Campbell County High School in voting to co-operate with the city of Gillette and the Gillette Softball League in lighting a field for football and softball. Earlier in the year, members of the City Council voted to aid in the project and the Lions Club has generously gotten behind the movement and have raised a part of the necessary expense money for the project. Poles have been purchased by the Softball League and are ready to be placed in position. It was understood late last night that equipment will be ordered immediately and will be installed within a few weeks. Hope was expressed last night that the field will be in readiness for the opening of the softball season on May 18.
