From the Jan. 18, 1938 News Record:
Struck by a bridge piling dropping from a height of 15 feet, Emmett Faith was injured yesterday afternoon 30 miles south of Gillette while working on the road. He was in a semi-conscious condition at the McHenry hospital last night. The extent of his injuries could not be determined yesterday but he possibly has a fractured skull and back injuries.
