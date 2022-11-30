From the Nov. 30, 1977 News Record:
After about a year of work, the Gillette-Campbell County Airport Board is expected to formally adopt its rules and regulations when the board meets Dec. 7. The rules and regulations, which will govern operation of the airport, were adopted at the board's November meeting subject to final approval after the codes are discussed at the December meeting. Airport board members delayed formal adoption of the codes to permit the public comment on the proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.