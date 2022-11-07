From the Nov. 2, 1977 News Record:
Resounding protests from property owners in Heritage Village and Anderson Addition led to the defeat of a proposal to establish a new mobile home park just outside the Gillette city limits. Homeowners in those housing developments told the City-County Planning Commission last night that they strongly opposed rezoning a 40-acre tract northeast of Gillette to permit construction of the mobile home park. A petition signed by 175 property owners was submitted to protest the proposed rezoning. "We feel it will detract from our property values to have a mobile home park there," insisted Betty Taylor as she handed the protest petition to planner Joe Racine. Her comment was greeted with scattered applause from other homeowners in the audience.
