From the Nov. 2, 1977 News Record:
Wilma Jeffress of the Sands Motor Lodge in Gillette recently attended the Best Western annual convention in New Orleans, La. Convention highlights included addresses by media news personalities Harry Reasoner and Paul Harvey, and the introduction of "Star" which is Best Western's new computerized reservation system.
