From the Aug. 28, 1958 News Record:
A new, easy-to-use Braille checker game is currently being distributed to local blind and near blind by the Gillette Lions club, it was announced today by club president, R.E. Morrissey. Lions clubs across the country are distributing complete sets of the game on behalf of two firms in the plastics industry. The entire project is a no-cost, humanitarian one, Morrissey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.