From the July 28, 1996 News Record:
Brenda Vonsik pushes water across the garage floor of fire station one. Helping her clean are a woman volunteer, two male full-time firefighters, and three teen-age cadets, one of whom is a girl. Though women have been fighting fires alongside men in Campbell County for years, this quiet scene in the midst of a dry, busy summer is special — because Vonsik is the first full-time female firefighter here ever. She first started fighting fires as a volunteer 10 1/2 years ago. Other women were already volunteering then, and more joined the volunteer crew later on. Vonsik, who is 35 years old and single, volunteered because she thought it would be an interesting way to do something for the community, she said. To be hired full-time, firefighters must pass a physical test — which is the same for men and women. For the test, Vonsik donned full gear, including an oxygen mask, drug a hose up four flights of stairs, then lifted another hose up to the top of the stairs, using a rope to pull it hand-over-hand. Next, she used a sledgehammer to drive a steel beam back five feet, walked 100 feet to a hose already filled with water, then drug the hose another 100 feet and opened it up. Finally, she carried a 187-pound dummy 50 feet. The test must be completed in under 7 minutes.
