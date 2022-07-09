From the July 17, 1958 News Record:
Two Gillette fishermen discovered last week that fishing can be expensive — especially if you catch too many fish, the Wyoming Game and Fish commission reported. Justice of the Peace, S.E. Anspaugh, Buffalo, fined the two men $100.00 each plus court costs after their arrest by Buffalo Deputy Game Warden, William Morris, for having too many fish in their possession — 123 too many. The report did not include the name of the two local fishermen. The fish, mostly rainbow about eight inches long, were confiscated and turned over to the Sate Girl’s School in Sheridan.
