From the Aug. 14, 1958 News Record:
A tensely interested group of officials from the courthouse gathered about a truck from the Wyoming state penitentiary last Wednesday as law officials and prison guards began to search it following an urgent report by radio from the state penal institution advising, “Don Wilde a life-termer, has escaped today. He may be hidden on your truck.” Law officers carefully rolled back one corner of the tarp covering the load, and then rolled back another corner sufficiently for one of the truck’s guards to jump down into the truck’s body for a quick search. But there was no escaped convict. He had taken another route to leave the institution. What was the truck doing in Gillette? Oh yes, it was delivering the 1959 license plates to the county treasurer’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.