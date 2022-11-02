From the Nov. 1, 1977 News Record:
Two fences and a large propane tank were the casualties when a driver-less car apparently chose to go for a ride over the weekend. The vehicle had been parked in the driveway at 706 Warren Ave. by Donald Ray Linneman, 16, Savageton Rt. The engine was running, but Linneman said the emergency brake was engaged. After rolling down an embankment, the vehicle rode through two backyards, tearing down about 16 feet of picket fence, damaging some wire fence and displacing the propane tank. Damage to the car was a bent rear bumper.
