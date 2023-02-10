From the Feb. 16, 2000 News Record:
Gillette will spend $1.4 million to buy 181 acres of land for a business park to make Gillette more attractive to outside businesses. The city bought the land, which is adjacent to the South Campus along 4J Road, from James and Tressa Meserve. The council met in a special meeting Monday afternoon to approve the sale. The city had said earlier that it was interested in developing a business park to help lure businesses to Gillette, but it hadn't disclosed the site.
