From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
Following several months of comparative inactivity in local oil explorations, several new locations were announced in Campbell County through the Casper Tribune-Herald and Star. A wildcat was announced by the Farmers Union Central Exchange almost straight north of Rozet. It is the No. 1 State (sw ne 16-50n-70w) and is listed for a 7500-foot test to the Morrison. This is the first test to be recorded in this township. In the Barber creek area, Pan American Petroleum was said to be locating their No. 1 State "B" (se se 16-50n-76w) for a Parkman test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.